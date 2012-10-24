Obamaâ€™s Hubris Will be His Undoing
Barack Obama has lost North Carolina and Florida. His ground game is at near parity in early voting with the GOP, the GOP is more energized, and he is going to lose both. But he will not stop spending money in those two states and redirect the resource...
Barack Obama has lost North Carolina and Florida. His ground game is at near parity in early voting with the GOP, the GOP is more energized, and he is going to lose both. But he will not stop spending money in those two states and redirect the resources to Ohio, which is now a must win state for him. He will not do it because | Read More »