I've long argued that Barack Obama is the weaker of the two Democratic candidates. I think, if the press gives him enough rope, he'll hang himself if he hasn't choked on his foot first. His latest comment is the latest greatest indicator of my theory panning out.

This morning I did a blogginghead.tv conversation with Jane Hamsher. We talked about this and I was willing to concede that Obama did, as he said, choose his words poorly -- he misspoke. But I maintained in our conversation as I do now that this misspeaking was actually an unguarded moment when Obama spoke what he actually believes.

I do agree that when times are hard, people take comfort in their faith. It's a natural thing for Christians to do. When troubles plague me or my family, I seek refuge in the Lord. And I could give Obama a pass if that's what he meant, but I think he was not saying that. In fact, I think he was revealing his contempt for middle America.

Obama said

And it's not surprising then they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren't like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.

If it was just that they fall back on faith when times are tough, why not said "faith" instead of "religion". And why wrap up in that "guns" and "anti-immigrant sentiment" and "anti-trade sentiment"? And why "bitter"? Does Obama really think people are bitter?

It does not help that, in his first attempt at damage control his campaign staff sends out a clip from CNN where Jack Cafferty explains this all away by saying, in effect, these bitter hicks could become an American branch of Al Qaeda, what with their guns and God, etc.

When Obama then seeks to correct himself he says that "everybody knows its true." But, naturally, "if I worded things in a way that made people offended, I deeply regret that."

In this, he changes "religion" to "faith", but he keeps on about the people voting "about guns" and "about illegal immigrants" as if those things really shouldn't matter -- people, you know, they shouldn't get worked up about constitutional rights and people sneaking across the border illegally into this country and who Obama wants to have drivers licenses.

While Barack Obama talks on and on about that, consider who he surrounds himself with:

Michelle Obama thinks this is a mean spirited nation that she's only just decided to be proud of. Despite record low unemployment and the greatest acceleration out of poverty in the history of this nation, she's convinced that "it's getting worse" over her lifetime.

Then of course there is Reverend Wright, his spiritual adviser" who loathes what this country represents. He preaches a black liberation theology born of marxist roots.

There is also Frank Marshall Davis, Obama's self described childhood mentor. Davis was not only an open communist, but took Obama along to "socialist conferences" as Obama describes them.

And let's not forget Obama's friendship with Bill Ayers. David Axelroad, Obama's campaign strategist, says they are just "friendly," not really friends. But the London Times is reporting Ayers had a political function at his house for Obama and introduced Obama to local activists. He contributed to Obama's re-election campaign and they served together on a board. This is the man who tried to blow up the Capitol and Pentagon on his way toward his communist vision for America.

When Obama says people take comfort in their faith when times are tough, I don't really think he was thinking of Pslam 46, "God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble."

I think he was thinking of this.

â€œReligious suffering is at the same time an expression of real suffering and a protest against real suffering. Religion is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the sentiment of a heartless world, and the soul of a soulless condition. It is the opium of the people.â€

That he'd fall on the philosophy of Karl Marx should come as no surprise. His wife, his preacher, and his friend Bill Ayers all already believe it.

And then of course there is his mother

Classmates of Dunham -- Wall, Blake, Hunt -- felt they were on the cusp of societal change, the distant early warning of the '60s struggles over civil rights, women's rights and war.

"If you were concerned about something going wrong in the world, Stanley would know about it first," said Chip Wall, who described her as "a fellow traveler. . . . We were liberals before we knew what liberals were." And there is his father.

Obama was not speaking of the Psalmist. He was speaking of Karl Marx. And is it any wonder? The people he was surrounded himself with and grew up around all drank the kool-aid long ago.