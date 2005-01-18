It struck me as odd that the archbishop was abducted. That might be odd in and of itself. Afterall, in a muslim country overrun with fanatics, you'd think violence like this would be common place, but it never was. I am not sure why, but it was not. So, it struck me as odd when the archbishop was kidnapped.

Now, to the answer of prayers, he has been released.

A 66-year-old Syrian Catholic archbishop kidnapped by masked gunmen was freed today, a day after his abduction, without the payment of any ransom, the Vatican said.

Archbishop Basile Georges Casmoussa, the head of the diocese in Mosul, a crime-ridden city in northern Iraq, was walking in front of his church when a group of insurgents pushed him into a car at gunpoint on Monday, several members of Mosul's large Christian population community said.

Pope John Paul II, who had prayed for the archbishop's release, was immediately informed of the release, the papal spokesman, Joaquin Navarro-Valls, said in a statement. "Thank God for the happy conclusion," it added.

Mr. Navarro-Valls said no ransom had been paid for the archbishop's release. That also is odd. Once they had the nerve to do it, you'd think the fanatics would not back down so easily. I have no answers. The whole affair just strikes me as odd.