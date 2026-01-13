The 19-year-old who torched the largest synagogue in Mississippi was a normal kid who got radicalized online and called the Synagogue a, well, guess:

Nick Fuentes used the line as well. Now this kid, who tweeted about baseball and the Bible as he slowly radicalized to the tune of online voices, will spend a very long time in prison.

The online world is radicalizing people.

I say this gingerly, but when you’re an eighty-something with an already busy life, and you can spend your holiday tweeting even more prolifically than people like me, you might not really be surrounded by people who love you.

If I were tweeting nonstop at 3 o’clock in the morning, my wife would question my sanity and throw me out of the bedroom.

But the President is a man surrounded by a lot of people who are heavily online and have been dragged into the fever swamps of social media. Thankfully, unlike the kid in Mississippi, President Trump is now loudly denouncing antisemitism and says there is no place for antisemites in the GOP.

Good for him.