Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bo Wagner's avatar
Bo Wagner
18m

What Republicans 'should' do is a moot point. Why? Despite your common sense suggestion, they will fail, instead hanging onto 'the ring' until it's too late.

Reply
Share
Joseph D's avatar
Joseph D
9m

Erick, we're firmly in the era of executive action. The only thing the house can decide upon is how to spend money to buy votes. Never mind the debt which will crush us.

There will be no legislative fix. I know you know it, I'm simply venting.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture