The Washington Post has a very interesting story about an American citizen who fired off a letter to Joseph Dernbach at the Department of Homeland Security. Dernbach’s contact information is easy to find on Google. Dernbach was the lead prosecutor on a DHS case against an Afghan citizen the Trump Administration was attempting to deport.

Jon, whose last name is not revealed by the Washington Post, is an American citizen who gave up his British citizenship for his love of America. Jon is very clearly a progressive.

Within hours of sending his letter to Joseph Dernbach, Google sent Jon notice that Google had “received legal process from a Law Enforcement authority compelling the release of information related to [Jon’s] Google Account.” The Department of Homeland Security retaliated against an American citizen for sending a letter to a Department of Homeland Security lawyer that said,

“Mr. Dernbach, don’t play Russian roulette with H’s life. Err on the side of caution. There’s a reason the US government along with many other governments don’t recognise the Taliban. Apply principles of common sense and decency.”

H is how the Washington Post had designated the Afghan national. Joseph Dernbach, on behalf of the Trump Administration, was not alleging H was a terror threat. Dernbach actually claimed Afghanistan was a safe place for H to return to. H had worked for an American non-profit in Kabul.

Having objected to deporting H because H’s life was in real danger from the Taliban, Jon fired off his letter and, within hours, the Department of Homeland Security had filed a non-judicial administrative warrant to seize Jon’s information.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to the Washington Post that the subpoena of Jon’s digital information “was part of a criminal investigation.”

Google did not tell Jon what information the government wanted, but told Jon he’d have to file a motion in court to stop it. But Google provided no information for Jon to do that and did not send Jon a copy of the subpoena for Jon to fight because the Department of Homeland Security also instructed Google not to tell Jon anything about their subpoena.

As the Washington Post tells it:

Google had notified him from a “noreply” address and directed him to request a copy from Homeland Security but didn’t provide a phone number. Jon’s efforts to reach the agency led to a maddening, hours-long circuit of answering machines, dead numbers and uninterested attendants.

Eventually, after a lot of digging, the Washington Post and Jon were able to get from Google what the Department of Homeland Security wanted.

Among their demands, which they wanted dating back to Sept. 1: the day, time and duration of all his online sessions; every associated IP and physical address; a list of each service he used; any alternate usernames and email addresses; the date he opened his account; his credit card, driver’s license and Social Security numbers.

Additionally, two Department of Homeland Security officers showed up at Jon’s home to ask him questions, all because Jon emailed Joseph Dernbach and asked him not to deport an Afghan national.

Here’s the thing — Democrats are increasingly insisting that when they take back the Executive Branch, they want a “reconstruction” process to deal with Republicans and Trump supporters.

Here is Trump hater George Conway:

The leftwing Bulwark is demanding “an American Nuremberg.” And those are very mild compared to calls for re-education, incarceration, purging, etc., from most progressives. Some of them label what they want as “truth and reconciliation,” like what South Africa went through.

There is no such thing as permanence in American politics. Democrats will eventually take back the White House. Republicans would be wise to, right now, reform and restrain administrative warrants. They do not have to restrain them for deportations, but working with Democrats to rein in the excesses of the bullies in government right now will protect these same Republicans and their base from the Democrats’ bullies later.

The Democrats want Nuremberg-style trials. It won’t happen. But they’ll try. And progressive companies like Google might be inclined to help them. So Republicans might as well work now to limit what they can do by stopping the abuses happening now. A legislative fix is the only way to curb the abuse.