WaPo came out with a story today on a new study.

The study makes clear that Republicans are no longer the party just of the wealthy, nor are Democrats the party purely of the working class. As recent presidential elections made clear, Democrats have their own economic elite as part of their core constituency, and Republicans have their own cadre of down-scale supporters.

The Pew study found that, in terms of personal income, the Republican Enterprisers and the Democratic Liberals look almost identical. About four in 10 in each group said they have household incomes of $75,000 or more. The same held for one of the groups in the middle, the Upbeats. Enterprisers are the most likely to own or trade stocks (53 percent), followed by the Upbeats (42 percent), Liberals (38 percent) and Social Conservatives (35 percent). Color me shocked, shocked! I tell you! Who knew the Republicans weren't a bunch of rich white dudes?! Uh, me for one. It hasn't been that way for a while. In fact, the GOP overwhelmingly gets smaller donations from more people than the Dems on a regular basis. In fact, until BCRA went into effect, the Dems were generally financed by a few wealthy individuals and the GOP was financed by many small donors.

The sad thing is that I can believe WaPo and other media outlets would find this all new. It's pitiful that it took a Pew Study to get WaPo to admit what the rest of us have known for quite a while.