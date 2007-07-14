This one was left in the comment thread for the Ron Paul interview.

Thanks. I love witnessing train wrecks!

You probably don't yet realize it, but your "interview" pretty much ruined your political future. No matter what you personally think of Ron Paul, you should have politically known better at your miniscule level of gov't. You really stuck your finger in the wrong hornets nest. Like I said, it might not sink in for a while, but as you will see, this one is going bite you in the ass.

You broke Reagan's 11th Commandment and against one of the only four congressmen to support Reagan in 1976.

Again, thanks for the laugh whoever you where. I've had to change shorts twice just from reading that it upset me so. Heh.

Meanwhile, Congressman Paul says we should expect government funded and organized terrorist attacks domestically to revive support for the war.