More reason from the Gallup poll on why the Democrats would do well to start taking the spotlight off who screwed up prior to September 11, 2001.

In the survey, a 53% majority says the Bush administration deserves a great deal or "moderate amount" of blame for not taking warnings about the al-Qaeda threat more seriously before Sept. 11.

Even more, 60%, give the Clinton administration a fair amount of blame.

And nearly two-thirds of those polled, 63%, say the government agencies responsible for preventing terrorist attacks in the USA need major reforms or a complete overhaul.