On A Side Note
More reason from the Gallup poll on why the Democrats would do well to start taking the spotlight off who screwed up prior to September 11, 2001.
In the survey, a 53% majority says the Bush administration deserves a great deal or "moderate amount" of blame for not taking warnings about the al-Qaeda threat more seriously before Sept. 11.
Even more, 60%, give the Clinton administration a fair amount of blame.
And nearly two-thirds of those polled, 63%, say the government agencies responsible for preventing terrorist attacks in the USA need major reforms or a complete overhaul.