Our peditricain and a friend have both recommended On Being Baby Wise. The book has lots of good tips and information about babies and I recommend it. One of its suggestions is to put the baby on a regular schedule. We have and we are very glad we did.

Instead of feeding Evelyn whenever she cries, we have her on a set schedule. At first it was every three hours and now we've moved to every four hours. We're in a troublesome shift right now as she gets use to going every four hours. However, a benefit is that Evelyn goes to bed at 10pm and generally does not wake up until 3am for a feeding and then again at 6:30 to 7am. Christy has been taking the 3am, but we'll start rotating that one when she goes back to work. I'm doing the 6:30 am shift, which I really like.

Evelyn and I visit in the morning and I get to do some work.

It's nice.