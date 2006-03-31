I have to say that I agree with this more than disagree with it.

While I have, to some degree, a vested interest in promoting blogging, considering what I do for a living, I do think that it works for some and does not work for others. Corporate culture has a lot to do with it.

Increasingly, I think internal blogs for corporations might be extremely beneficial, but external blogs maybe less so. I think corporations will probably head in the direction of having third party bloggers they ally with. That way there is plausible deniability if the blogger goes off the reservation.