You know, I don't know whether those lacrosse players raped the stripper they had hired or not. A group of college athletes with alcohol and strippers makes much possible.

But, as time goes on, it seems more and more that the case is falling apart and the media is now no where to be seen. They ran in, gave us all the sensational headlines possible, showed the pictures of the accused players, destroyed the team, then disappeared when it started to look like the sensationalism might not be there.

Again, I don't know what happened. But if nothing happened, where will these young men go to get their reputations back?