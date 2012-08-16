I will be filling in for Neal Boortz today from 8:30am to 1pm ET. You can listen live tonight on the WSB live stream and call in at 1-877-310-2100.

I’ll get into the shooting at the Family Research Council, the President’s now near habitual lying, the Navy SEALs speaking out against the President, and at 12 o’clock our own Jeff Emanuel joins me to talk about heightened tensions between Israel and Iran and the implications.

Consider this an open thread.