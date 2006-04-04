I don't care whether you want to watch the movie or not, but you really should read this in it's entirety. Here's a sample:

Here I must give advice to the younge women in the audience:

If ever you find yourself in a flimsy gown standing on top of the Empire State Building under the crotch of a giant ape, screaming at the airplanes to leave him alone, your life has taken a wrong turn somewhere. Possibly at the 93rd floor. Possibly at 42nd street. Possibly at the point where you got on the tramp steamer to sail to the Pacific because you met a â€œmovie directorâ€ on the street 45 minutes before. It all depends. There were signs along the way. But that standing-on-top-under-the-ape routine is the clincher, hon. It makes for a great laugh to get the morning going.