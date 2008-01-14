I subhosted the local radio show today and had to take a previously scheduled interview with an author. The book turned out to be self published.

The author believes all the candidates running for President are socialst, save Ron Paul *and* Mitt Romney. I asked him about Romney's healthcare plan and he said, "Well, he's kind of socialist. Only Ron Paul is pure." I asked him about Fred Thompson having a higher rating from CATO than Ron Paul and he changed the subject.

He then went into the gold standard. I asked him which gold standard he wanted to bring back, the pre-war or post-war gold standard. He had no clue what I was talking about. Then he cited Article 1, Section 10 of the Constitution as the reason we must have a gold standard. I explained that the section clearly applied only to the states and not the federal government.

So then he immediately moved on to how the Federal Reserve system was unconstitutional and Congress needed something on which to borrow money because borrowing money just on the full faith and credit of the United States was illegal. I cited Article 1, Section 8, Clause 2 "The Congress shall have the power to borrow money on the credit of the United States," and he immediately shifted to the North American Union and how Bush is trying to create it.

These people are not well.