You've no doubt seen this article in the Politico. The article, which originally erred by naming Tom Price instead of properly citing Phil Gingrey, quotes Gingrey as follows:

“I think that our leadership, Mitch McConnell and John Boehner, are taking the right approach,” Gingrey said. “I mean, it’s easy if you’re Sean Hannity or Rush Limbaugh or even sometimes Newt Gingrich to stand back and throw bricks. You don’t have to try to do what’s best for your people and your party. You know you’re just on these talk shows and you’re living well and plus you stir up a bit of controversy and gin the base and that sort of that thing. But when it comes to true leadership, not that these people couldn’t be or wouldn’t be good leaders, they’re not in that position of John Boehner or Mitch McConnell."

I ran a primary campaign against Phil Gingrey in 2002. Sadly, we lost in the runoff. Back then we accurately characterized him as an unimaginative whore to leadership. Of course then in a Democrat controlled Georgia state legislature, Phil was always the first Republican in line to kowtow to Democrat Governor Roy Barnes. Everybody knew Phil would be the first Republican to sell out the caucus to the Governor in the state legislature.

Nothing has changed. You should not extrapolate from Gingrey's comments that the average Republican member of the House of Representatives feels that way. I hear from dozens of them daily and they all think Rush is right. That's exactly why Boehner has shifted to full opposition against the stimulus package.

During the farm bill debate in 2007, the Georgia Republicans in the House made a pact to stick together and vote against the bill. Going into it, they intended to. But then someone pointed out to them that if they had state wide ambitions, they needed to support the farm bill. It was, of course, fatuous nonsense. But Gingrey promptly marched down to the floor and voted for the farm bill, betraying the rest of his colleagues (Kingston voted for it too, but everyone knew he would given the massive amount of farmers in his district lobbying him. Gingrey had zero farmers).

So don't be surprised by this. Just note that should Gingrey ever run state wide in Georgia we'll actively oppose him.