Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Unaffiliated's avatar
Unaffiliated
6h

It’s amazing to me how many judgy Christians skip right past Matthew 7:12, “ So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.”

Then clearly forget Matthew 7:16-7:20, “16 You will know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes from thornbushes or figs from thistles? 17 Even so, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. 18 A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a bad tree bear good fruit. 19 Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. 20 Therefore by their fruits you will know them.”

These Christians do more damage to the Christian brand than they realize, but I know God is aware. Clearly your harasser has serious issues, and I hope he finds redemption.

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Brent Stenson's avatar
Brent Stenson
7h

The only way to deal with a bully is to hit back hard. Christians must call out those who are preaching against what the bible plainly says. Keep up the good fight.

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