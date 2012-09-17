On Stuart Stevens Contrasted with Eric Fehrnstrom
II actually had not seen this Politico piece until this morning when people were sending me links. I’ve been on a mini-vacation. Let me just note a few points. First, yes I know Stevens did not participate in the New Republic profile, but those t...
II actually had not seen this Politico piece until this morning when people were sending me links. I’ve been on a mini-vacation. Let me just note a few points. First, yes I know Stevens did not participate in the New Republic profile, but those things do not happen by accident. Second, when the Politico is running stories like this followed by Stevens says he will | Read More »