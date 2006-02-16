On the Couch Again
It's 11pm and, as has been the routine lately, I'm bound for the couch again.
I've been getting over this virus and have been having spastic coughing fits. I feel like I could cough up my lungs. Generally, if I get too hot, I start coughing violently.
For the past few nights, and last week when I was home, I had to move to the couch because I kept waking up coughing and, in the process, waking up Christy.
Hopefully it is almost past. I'm back on my allergy shots, which I couldn't take being so sick. I'm on Zyrtec. And now I'm on Soudal to stop the coughing. It better work. I miss my wife and my bed.