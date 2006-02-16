It's 11pm and, as has been the routine lately, I'm bound for the couch again.

I've been getting over this virus and have been having spastic coughing fits. I feel like I could cough up my lungs. Generally, if I get too hot, I start coughing violently.

For the past few nights, and last week when I was home, I had to move to the couch because I kept waking up coughing and, in the process, waking up Christy.

Hopefully it is almost past. I'm back on my allergy shots, which I couldn't take being so sick. I'm on Zyrtec. And now I'm on Soudal to stop the coughing. It better work. I miss my wife and my bed.