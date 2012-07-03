I’m jumping in for the last hour of Sean Hannity’s Show in the Atlanta market only. I’ll be talking Independence Day and we’ll talk about whether it might be time for conservatives to reconsider their disdain of constitutional conventions.

You can listen live tonight on the WSB live stream and call in at 1-800-WSB-TALK. The show starts at 5pm ET and runs to 8pm ET.

Consider this an open thread.