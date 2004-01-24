According to Zogby:

"Kerry's lead is now nine points over three days, however he led only by 26 percent-22 percent over Dean in Friday polling alone, while Edwards and Lieberman each hit 10 percent," pollster John Zogby said.

"Dean's showing on Friday may suggest that he has bottomed out and may in fact be starting to increase," Zogby said. "Another day like this and Dean may be in striking distance again." I wonder if there has been a sympathy wave. Everyone thinks ole Howie has been picked on and they're starting to feel sorry for the underdog.

If Dean pulls back close to Kerry, I think he'll be inspired to continue on. I don't think anymore that New Hampshire is a must win for Dean, but it is a "must be damn close" for him.