On the RSC Chairmanâ€™s Race
The most important vote that will happen very soon is the vote for Chairman of the Republican Study Committee, the conservative group within the House Republican Conference that often finds itself trying to pull the Republicans to the right. These past...
The most important vote that will happen very soon is the vote for Chairman of the Republican Study Committee, the conservative group within the House Republican Conference that often finds itself trying to pull the Republicans to the right. These past two years, it was the RSC leadership that pressed the GOP to avoid selling out to Barack Obama repeatedly, insisted the GOP keep its | Read More »