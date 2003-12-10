From the editorial:

The New York Times, in its editorial of December 1, underlined that "international legitimacy can only come from the United Nations" adding "it is in everybody's interest to get the United Nations back into Iraq as quickly as possible."

The fact of US isolation from the moderate Muslim mainstream is evident from the November 29 comments of a prominent American Muslim whom Bush nominated to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

Professor Khaled Abou el Fadl, a visiting professor at Yale Law School, told an Egyptian weekly, "October," that in his view President Bush "is a Christian religious fundamentalist and that the group around him, of the likes of [Deputy Defence Secretary] Paul Wolfowitz and others, hold the same beliefs that accompanied colonialism's entrance to the Muslim countries in the 19th century."