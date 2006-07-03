This is from Eldorado, IL. The pond is Christy's uncle's catfish pond. The picture looks out past the pond to the barns and silos of corn country. I've never seen so much corn in my life. Soy beans are a popular crop too, but it is mostly corn for miles and miles -- sweet, good corn.

The land is flat. At night coyotes call out as deer run across the road. It's a different land from what I've experienced before. The last names of people are different, the Mississippi is not as deep or wide, and the dirt is a different color. All in all, it's a beautiful land with great people. But it is one heck of a drive from Georgia.