Last year, we sold out in 48 hours.

Just in time for Father’s Day, you can get tickets now.

Last year, we got two criticisms: (1) Please have the show outside of downtown Atlanta, and (2) incorporate some political stories.

Okay.

This year’s Not Safe For Radio Show will have lots of new material, great political stories, and a lot of stories that are not really safe to tell on the radio.

I hope you’ll consider coming. Bring your dad.

Paid subscribers got a head start. Radio listeners have had their opportunity. Now, the tickets are open to all.

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