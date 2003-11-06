One of the races that didn't get picked up the radar, though is very telling about the elections is this race in Mississippi. It featured a Democrat Lt. Gov. incumbent, Tuck, who switched parties to the GOP last year versus a black lady running on the Democrat ticket. Lots of people were projecting that black voters would go to the polls in droves to elect Mississippi's first state wide black female official. That projection did not pan out. Instead, Tuck won with well over 50% of the vote and Blackmon had the lack of class to refuse concession.

In fact, I think it is fair to say that the Mississippi Lt. Gov's race was more contentious than the Governor's race. Those two women were in a cat fight the whole time.

When Democrats can't get black voters to rally behind one of their own in a Southern State, they're in trouble in that state.