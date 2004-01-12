This is a case of a backstabber being stabbed in the act. By accounts of many who have had off the record meeting with Bush and O'Neil (see, e.g. here at the Corner), Bush seemed more focused, on topic, and together than O'Neil.

Then, add to that the fact that when O'Neil was at Alcoa he charged employees to go to the company Christmas party. What a cheap SOB.

Finally, he is now being investigated because it looks like, in his zeal to seek revenge, he too secret documents to use in his book -- some of them misrepresented as saying things they didn't.

He was a jerk in the administration. At least he is consistent.