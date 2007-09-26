Good for Delta.

Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Airlines have won two coveted new air routes to China's financial and manufacturing capitals and four other new China routes have been proposed for 2009, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Mary Peters announced Tuesday.

Atlanta-based Delta will have a route from Atlanta to Shanghai available for flights in April, said Peters, who made the announcement from Delta's giant hub at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Delta's route to China's financial hotspot is the first to China by a U.S. airline from the Southeast.

Peters also said Chicago-based United would receive a route beginning in 2008 to the Chinese city of Gunagzhou - China's manufacturing center - from San Francisco because of the U.S. city's longtime â€œpersonal, cultural and business ties to China.â€ Delta says it has purchased two new 777s for the trip from ATL to Shanghai. No word on if they'll be painted with lead paint or employ Christian slave labor from Chinese work camps.