Rod Dreher notes an interesting party of a Christmas sermon given by the Dean of the National Cathedral, an Episcopalian church.

And what was God thinking... when the Angel Gabriel was sent by God to reveal the Law to Moses? And what was God thinking... when the Angel Gabriel was sent by God to reveal the sacred Quran to the prophet Muhammad? And what was God thinking... when the Angel Gabriel was sent by God to reveal the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God?

We can differ on religion, but I think we can both agree that mainstream Christianity would pretty much exclude the idea that Gabriel revealed anything to Muhammad. And then, of course, there is a question about Gabriel revealing the law to Moses, as opposed to God himself.