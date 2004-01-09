Hat tip to Drudge for this from The Salt Lake Tribune:

The [Associated Press] accidentally transmitted an internal list of sports figures' phone numbers to many of its media customers.

The AP phone list, packed with more than 750 celebrity listings -- many of them home and cell numbers -- would seem a fantastic resource, if nothing else, for settling barroom bets.

Predictably, within 24 hours, angry sports figures were calling the AP to ask why their confidential numbers were released to the world.