Today is the day the Obamacare decision will come out.

It should happen after 10 o’clock this morning.

Come by RedState and we will be live streaming the award winning Coffee & Markets podcast with live coverage of the decision and its implications.

At 1pm on WSB Radio, the nation’s most listened to talk radio station, I’ll be hosting a two hour radio special about the ruling. Guests will include Georgia Attorney General Sam Olens and Karen Harned, Executive Director of the NFIBâ€™s legal center. The NFIB is a lead plaintiffs in the case.

You can listen live online on the WSB live stream and call in at 1-800-WSB-TALK.

I’ll be back on WSB from 6pm to 8pm tonight, still talking about the case. Additionally, I’ll be on Erin Burnett’s show on CNN at the top of the 7pm ET hour.

Throughout the day here at RedState we will have continuing coverage and analysis regardless of how the decision goes.

Consider this an open thread to sing praises or vent on SCOTUS’s decision.