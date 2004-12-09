RedState has started a new feature. Each week the editors will issue an editorial opinion. This week we focus on the cabinet appointees. My take is as follows

There are two notable things about this cabinet: the lack of pro-life cabinet officers, and the lack of people who might be more inclined to focus on a presidential run in 2008, rather than on the business at hand. Members of Congress, as this last election reminds us, do not make good Presidential nominees. On the state level, Republicans were dealt a bad hand in places like Minnesota and Colorado and now have fewer local candidates across the nation ready to make the jump to the national scene. A weak cabinet only exacerbates a latent, looming problem for Republicans. This all begs the question of what role will the President play in helping find a suitable successor.