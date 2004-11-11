On this Veterans Day, some of our soldiers and sailors are in military hospitals and others are fighing overseas. In few cases are phones readily available to make long distance calls without charges. One way you can help is by contributing to Operation Uplink, a project of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation.

With your donation, Operation Uplink provides phone cards so our soliders and sailors recovering in hospital beds or resting between battles can call home to their families.

Until they come home, Operation Uplink will bring them voices from home.