Yesterday, John Piper spoke at my church. Our church turns 200 years old this year and remains a Bible-believing church that still faithfully preaches God’s word and believes scripture is God’s inerrant word. It is actually a bit of an anomaly to have a church that old still preaching the gospel truth. Most 200 year old churches in the United States have become pagan in all but name. They kept the steeple and the stained glass and the endowment, but somewhere along the way they traded the cross for a cause and the resurrection for a metaphor. The building is still there. The gospel is not. That ours has held the line for two centuries is not a testament to us but to God’s faithfulness to a stubborn people who would not let go of His word.

My claim to fame today is that John Piper told my kids, “I read your dad more than he reads me.” I’d have a big ego except for my kid muttering, “We don’t read him at all.” My kids definitely read John Piper more than they read me. Humility, it turns out, is a family business, and my children keep us well supplied.

Also, that was a great sermon yesterday, Pastor. I needed to hear it in this season of life. Thanks for coming.

A few months ago, John Piper’s Twitter account posted Leviticus 19:34, “You shall treat the stranger who sojourns with you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt: I am the Lord your God.”

A loud chorus on social media presumed John Piper was making a political statement about illegal aliens at a time ICE raids were happening. The verse, they were certain, was a shot across the bow. A coded endorsement. Piper had gone soft. Piper had gone woke. The man who has spent his entire life pleading with people to be satisfied in God above all things had, in their telling, reduced himself to a subtweet.

Providentially, it turned out Piper’s tweets were on autopilot recycling a scripture reading plan he does annually and that passage went out, as it does, every year. There had been no controversy the prior year or the year before. But this year, suddenly Piper was “woke” because his Twitter feed spit out a verse of the Bible — the same verse it had spit out multiple prior years without controversy. The verse did not change. Leviticus did not change. What changed was the audience, the algorithm that feeds it, and the appetite of the people who make their living deciding what you should be angry about this week.

Yesterday, I was cooking and as I was kneading dough for tortillas, it dawned on me the very same people who had been outraged by Piper’s tweet were the exact same people who were convinced Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were going to get engaged or married at the Super Bowl in 2024 and endorse Joe Biden as an in kind contribution. It had it all — a pop star, a football player, a rigged game, and a federal election, bundled into one glorious conspiracy that resolved itself, in the end, into a football game and a kiss and nothing else.

And, you will not be surprised to learn, again, it is the exact same people who are denouncing the Odyssey as woke and an attack on Western civilization.

Three times, social media influencers have tried to drive conservatives to outrage over nothingburgers. Three times the social media influencers have cashed in. Three times they have misled conservatives and stirred people’s emotions over nothing.

The rooster crowed three times too.

Peter did not deny his Lord because he hated Him. He denied Him because he was afraid, because a crowd was watching, and because it was easier to go along with what the people around the fire wanted to hear. You do not have to hate the truth to betray it. You only have to want the approval of the mob more than you want the truth.

I won’t try to persuade you to go see the Odyssey, though those who say it is woke are nuts. If you are outraged a black actress plays Helen of Troy, be outraged Matt Damon, a non-Greek, plays Odysseus. The whole enterprise of acting is people pretending to be people they are not, and it has been so since the Greeks themselves invented the theater. You cannot selectively discover this fact only when it irritates you.

The movie is actually going to go down as anti-trans, not woke. The trans actress causing the outrage plays Sinon the Deceiever who is killed in the first few minutes of the movie. But it is through her lie, which she truly believes, that Troy is induced to open its gates to the downfall of its civilization. Let the careful viewer understand.

When the trans community gets over its excitement of Elliot Page being cast to realize she was cast as Sinon the Deceiver, whose lie leads to the destruction of civilization, they will not be happy. But the people screaming “woke” never got past the casting announcement to the story, because getting to the story would have required watching the movie, and that does not pay nearly as well as being outraged about it.

In any event, my point is this — the Left does not have a monopoly on malcontented, hyperonline people who get outraged at everything. Society labels such people “Karens,” but as I have several friends named Karen, I try to avoid that term. Too many on the right, induced by the revenue schemes of social media algorithms, are willing to drive you to rage for their own profit.

Understand how the machine works. Outrage is the most reliably profitable emotion on the internet, and it travels farther and faster than joy or gratitude or love. The algorithm does not care whether a thing is true, only whether it is engaging, and nothing engages like fury. An entire industry has grown up whose product is your anger and whose customer is the advertiser. You are not the customer. You are the raw material.

They did it with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. They did it with John Piper. They are doing it with the Odyssey. Alexander Solzhenitsyn, in 1974, wrote a short piece called “Live Not By Lies.” He wrote it for people living under a regime that ran on lies the way an engine runs on fuel, as he was being expelled from his country for the crime of telling the truth. His words were not about hashtags. But they fit our smaller, softer tyranny of the feed remarkably well.

When violence intrudes into peaceful life, its face glows with self-confidence, as if it were carrying a banner and shouting: “I am violence. Run away, make way for me—I will crush you.” But violence quickly grows old. And it has lost confidence in itself, and in order to maintain a respectable face it summons falsehood as its ally—since violence can conceal itself with nothing except lies, and the lies can be maintained only by violence. And violence lays its ponderous paw not every day and not on every shoulder. It demands from us only obedience to lies and daily participation in lies—all loyalty lies in that. And the simplest and most accessible key to our self-neglected liberation lies right here: Personal non-participation in lies. Though lies conceal everything, though lies embrace everything, we will be obstinate in this smallest of matters: Let them embrace everything, but not with any help from me.

That last line is the whole thing. Not with any help from me. You cannot personally dismantle the outrage economy or shame the grifters into honest work. But you can refuse to be their fuel. You can, in the smallest of matters, simply not participate.

I don’t care if you don’t want to see the movie. I really don’t. But if you think it is woke because of what you read on the internet, you are being fed lies by those who use lies to control you.

If you were outraged by John Piper’s tweet when it was an auto tweet, but you were outraged because people told you to be, you are living a life of lies.

If you were outraged by Kelce and Swift at the Super Bowl, you are living a life of lies.

Christ says he is the way, the truth, and the life. The truth is truly knowable. It comes in the form of a man. That is the scandal and the comfort of the Christian faith — that truth is not a slogan or a trending topic, but a person who can be known. I don’t care whether you like or want to see the movie. I don’t care whether John Piper is your cup of tea or not. And I don’t care if you like the Kansas City Chiefs or Taylor Swift or wanted to watch the Super Bowl or not.

But I care that you do not live by lies, and I care that so many want you to buy their lies so they can control your happiness and direct your energies. The rooster has crowed three times. The question is whether you will keep answering it. The truth is knowable, but too many online want to lie to you because it enriches them and gives them power over you. Do not give into the lies.