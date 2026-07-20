Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
1h

The pastor at my church preaches only the gospel. Which is why I am there. I wouldn't even know how to find podcasts with people manufacturing outrage so frequently only hear of them here or an occasional something that pops up in an email or facebook. My online activity mostly consists of keeping up with people I worked with in Arizona, and some gardening and antiquing groups. And, being a native Missourian, I don't believe anything I hear and only half of what I see.

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John's avatar
John
2h

When I see outraged posts on social media, I follow Ronald Reagan's sage advice: "trust but verify." Although the "trust " part has gotten harder.

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