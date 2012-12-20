Oppose Plan B
Republicans in Congress intend to vote today on Plan B, John Boehner’s fall back plan on the fiscal cliff. The President says he will veto it. In other words, the Republicans are going to go on record that they will sell out their last remaining ...
Republicans in Congress intend to vote today on Plan B, John Boehner’s fall back plan on the fiscal cliff. The President says he will veto it. In other words, the Republicans are going to go on record that they will sell out their last remaining principle â€” no tax increases â€” and get nothing from the Democrats in return. Nothing. There’ll be no Democrat deal | Read More »