So says Captain's Quarters

Sam Howe Verhovek chooses to misrepresent the latest polling data in Oregon, which doesn't show that Kerry's lead has "narrowed". It shows that Kerry's lead has completely disappeared. Bush leads in Oregon among likely voters in the two most recent polls at Real Clear Politics; SurveyUSA has Bush up by one while Mason-Dixon has Bush up by four. It's hard to believe that Verhovek could miss this data if he did any research into the subject, especially since his entire premise is that Kerry's polling lead supposedly narrowed.