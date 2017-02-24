The story of the Old Testament is of a people chosen by God who continually reject him. Again and again the Lord calls His people back and sends messengers calling His people to repent. Finally, the Lord sends them into exile. Their temple is destroyed and they are scattered. Still, God remains faithful to His people even then. God keeps His promises. God keeps his covenant.

There is a civic religious strand that runs through American culture that suggests we have some divinely intended covenant. Our nation is on the planet for something great. It was once a manifest destiny to stretch from sea to sea. Then it was that we were set apart as the torch bearers of liberty in the world, bringing light to darkness.

Updated: Fri Feb 24, 2017