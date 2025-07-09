Rush Limbaugh and I used to read a website that curated cool stuff — usually technology-oriented links. The guy who runs it is very clearly a socialist. I won’t mention his name or link to him. I think it would upset him.

He is hyper-progressive, more so by the day. But his website has always been cool and despite being polar opposites, I’ve found much of what he posts on pop culture, science, and technology to be neat. Rush and I swapped a lot of links over the years and I suspect the guy would be horrified by that.

Since Trump’s re-election, he has taken a turn. His site is riddled with despair. He, an atheist, worships at the altar of political idols who have failed him.

In a post the other day, he highlighted a Bluesky thread from Tressie McMillan Cottom, a race-obsessed professor at the University of North Carolina, who has authored such gems as “No, college isn't the answer. Reparations are,” “The Real Threat to Campuses Isn't 'PC Culture.' It's Racism,” and “The Enduring, Invisible Power of Blond.”

Cottom, on Bluesky, wrote

I’m going to be very honest and clear. I am fully preparing myself to die under this new American regime. That’s not to say that it’s the end of the world. It isn’t. But I am almost 50 years old. It will take so long to do anything with this mess that this is the new normal for *me*. I do hope a lot of you run. I hope you vote, sure. Maybe do a general strike or rent strike. All great! But I spent the last week reading things and this is not, for ME, an electoral fix. So now I will spend time reflecting on how to integrate this normal into my understanding of the future. Most of this will be personal. Some of it will be public — how we move in the world. Right now, I know that I need to make a decision on my risk sensitivity. How much can I take? I also need to meditate HARD on accepting the randomness of that risk. No amount of strategy can protect me. Those are things I am thinking about.

Other progressives chimed in despairingly. Then the website author wrote:

Cottom nails how I’ve been feeling for the past few months (and honestly why it’s been a little uneven around KDO recently). America’s democratic collapse has been coming for years, always just over the horizon. But when everything that happened during Trump’s first three months in office happened and (here’s the important part) shockingly little was done by the few groups (Congress, the Supreme Court, the Democratic Party, American corporations & other large institutions, media companies) who had the power to counter it, I knew it was over. And over in a way that is irreversible, for a good long while at least.

His post is titled, “There’s No Undo Button For Our Fallen Democracy” and in the comments to his post, he helpfully added,

Right off the bat, I would like to emphasize that as a middle-aged, straight white guy, my concerns about myself and my life, while real and of great personal importance to me, are a mere ripple in the ocean compared to the absolute carnage that will be done to disadvantaged communities in the US and around the world by this regime. So many people are going to suffer and die. The grief and anger I feel is primarily for those needlessly shattered futures.

Axios has a story that comfortable, economically secure, white progressives want Democrats to get shot to prove they are resisting.

"What I have seen is a demand that we get ourselves arrested intentionally or allow ourselves to be victims of violence, and ... a lot of times that's coming from economically very secure white people," said an eighth House Democrat.

Democrat politicians are realizing their base is coming unhinged. One Democrat told Axios, “People online have sent me crazy s*** ... told me to storm the White House and stuff like that.” Another said, “I actually said in a meeting, ‘When they light a fire, my thought is to grab an extinguisher.’ And someone at the table said, ‘Have you tried gasoline?’”

On July 4th, almost a dozen progressive activists in Texas set off fireworks at an ICE facility and waited for law enforcement to arrive where they attempted to ambush and murder them. On Sunday, in McAllen, TX, a progressive opened fire at law enforcement officers and got himself killed. On CNN and MSNBC and in various left-leaning publications, progressives insist ICE Agents are Nazis and the Trump Administration is operating concentration camps.

Progressives out of power are behaving like crazy boyfriends stalking their ex-girlfriends, unable to handle rejection. Those boyfriends often turn violent.

In November, a majority of voters rejected Kamala Harris. Donald Trump won the popular vote outright and almost won an outright majority. Numerous analyses of the electorate have now shown that if every voter voted, Donald Trump would have won the popular vote and a majority of the vote by up to six points.

Progressives now insist winning the midterms is not enough. Something more must happen. They must prepare themselves — some of them heading towards violence.

They cannot handle rejection. They, their media friends, and their echo chamber convinced themselves after Barack Obama’s election that the country had finally moved to the left and was theirs to remake in their own image.

But Mitch McConnell stymied the left’s efforts to capture the Supreme Court. Then Donald Trump won, but in their echo chamber, they became convinced his victory was an anomalous fluke due to Russian interference.

They simply have not been able to process the magnitude of Trump’s 2024 victory. They cannot process that had more people voted, Trump would have won by even more. They cannot fathom the shift in the black vote towards Trump or the Hispanic vote towards Trump.

In their bubble, on MSNBC, on Bluesky, and among their punditocracy, these facts do not exist. So they cannot handle what is happening.

What makes matters worse is that when fringe ideas take over the right, the national press corp and a portion of conservative media will push back. But, on the left, the media has gone so far left that much of the press will agree with the fringe, amplify it, validate it, and embolden it.

So, a media that will push back against crazy things Trump says or fight against the “stolen election” claim, will embrace the Russians stole the election, the use of “pregnant person,” and that illegal immigrants are “undocumented migrants” who are victims. There is no governor switch for the left in the press like there is for the right because so much of the press aligns with the left on their fringe ideas.

Instead of recognizing our democracy is fine and they just got rejected by the voters, progressives have had to conclude our democracy is dead and we now live in tyranny. This will prompt more of them towards violence, which actually helps Donald Trump. It will prompt more of them to be less deferential to American institutions and norms.

House Democrats told Axios they see a growing anger among their base that has, in some cases, morphed into a disregard for American institutions, political traditions and even the rule of law. "This idea that we're going to save every norm and that we're not going to play [Republicans'] game ... I don't think that's resonating with voters anymore," said one House Democrat. Another told Axios that a "sense of fear and despair and anger" among voters "puts us in a different position where ... we can't keep following norms of decorum." Axios spoke to more than two dozen House Democrats for this story, with many requesting anonymity to offer candid insights about their interactions with constituents and activists. (Source)

Progressives, after Obama, thought they could fundamentally transform America. It turns out most Americans liked America and did not want fundamental transformation. Voters pushed back and pushed out progressives. Instead of looking in the mirror to assess why voters rejected them, progressives have chosen to blame the voter, declare democracy dead, and they will head towards violence to take back what they think is theirs.

Our democracy is fine. Progressives are not. They are deeply unwell and talking themselves towards violence.