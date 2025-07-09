Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
6h

You are so right. I see it in my family. I believe Obama is to blame. He is/was a con artist and a grifter. He sold out the exceptionalism of this country first to the world and then at home with the Michael Brown crap. His “how could you possibly be happy with a county like this” propaganda ignited the progressive movement. Now that he is no longer in office and made his millions he is just another politician that screwed this country over. If everyone would just sit back and relax a little maybe they would see that our democracy is still in tact and that this is a great country to live in.

Please pray for Texas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kathy's avatar
Kathy
6h

While Obama was the switch that turned on the machine, the machine of the left was built over decades while republicans sat on their hands and thought they could ignore it. Obama and the left thought that once he turned the machine on, there was no "off" switch, and they just might have been correct if a Trump hadn't come along. The republicans were content as long as they got a turn in the white house once in a while. As the left watches Trump dismantle their machine, they have completely lost their minds. And are more dangerous than most imagine. That this was happening was explained thoroughly in 2007. It took republicans a long time to wake up. Hopefully everyone has caught up now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture