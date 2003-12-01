Ours arrived today. I don't care for the picture this year too much, but it's nice to get something from the RNC without a solicitation for money in it. It's refreshing to have a President who isn't afraid to use scripture in his Christmas card (though I detest the lack of the word Christmas in the card, but we can't expect much in this multi-culti world of ours).

Anyway, I think the message in the card was very personal from the President. The scripture is "You have granted me life and loving kindness; and your care has preserved my spirit." Job 10:12 (NASB)