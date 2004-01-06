Kerri Houston reports on Macdonia over at NRO. This should be enough to have the ambassador fired. Unfortunately, unless the word gets out, he probably won't be.

There are numerous NGOs and U.S. government agencies currently operating in Macedonia, and the private-sector presence is growing.

Much of this activity centers around the U.S. embassy in Skopje, headed by Ambassador Lawrence Butler. Ambassador Butler served on the National Security Council staff as director for European affairs for President Clinton, and was made a member of the Senior Foreign Service in 1997 by the Clinton administration. He has been in foreign service since 1976 and has vast European experience, particularly in the Balkans.

Since arriving in Macedonia in April of 2002, Ambassador Butler has created discomfort and resentment by dismissing the use of a Macedonian translator when speaking in predominantly Albanian areas, and supported a USAID memo that advocated the use of the flag of the Republic of Albania at U.S.-sponsored events in Macedonia. "Oh," you ask, "but why is that enough to deserve dismissal?" Because the article goes on to say:

the U.S. embassy in Macedonia is using U.S. taxpayer dollars to erect billboards promoting the homosexual agenda.

Not just billboards, but graphic billboards. The large photo array includes three pictures of gay men holding each other; three pictures of women in suggestive positions (one even using elderly women); and lastly, a mÃ©nage Ã trios with an Asian woman, a blond woman (neither looking even remotely Macedonian), and a man who looks very much like Jesus of Nazareth.

The billboards reads: "Face Reality, The Campaign to Promote the Rights of Sexual Minorities," and in the lower right-hand corner is the seal of the American embassy, Skopje.

The billboard is prominently displayed in the capital of Skopje, and also in the peaceful, ancient city of Ohrid. It is unclear how many of these billboards dot the Macedonian landscape. The State Department appears to busy promoting homosexuality to promote democracy. That's outrageous.