Before beginning his review of the speeches, Tom Bevan rightly pointed out:

[B]loggers who were in Boston breathlessly reported on what a great speech Kerry gave and the tremendous energy in the hall that night, but it didn't translate through the television to those of us watching at home. The bloggers were inside the bubble of the convention and their own excitement led them to think Kerry's speech was a heck of a lot better than it was.

I was also inside the bubble last night. I was also excited by the crowd and deeply moved by the tribute to September 11 and the singing of Amazing Grace. I tried, however, to keep reminding myself of what it all must have looked like and sounded like to those of you watching at home, and especially to anyone who would be considered a "swing voter" or an "undecided." Outside the bubble, I think Guliani's speech played well with Republicans outside the hall -- so well in fact that the predictions of the media last night that the big story would be "The GOP Goes Negative" have not panned out.

Interestingly, several people at my office who are not engaged or are Kerry all really liked Guliani's speech and are laughing about the Kerry mocking. Kerry has become a parody of himself. That the Republicans can slam him with humor while laughing the whole time is devastating to Kerry.

People do not want to vote for a joke.