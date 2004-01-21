[PREFACE: Okay, this is my Carnival of the Vanities post. While Sean says, no doubt to enrage people enough to see what he's talking about, that I say all shows with homosexuals are overhyped, that ain't actually it. Just shows on HBO, with our without lesbians.]

Is it just me or is this new lesbian show on HBO (or is it Showtime?) overhyped. I was flipping through the channels and caught the, I guess it was 48 hours, spot on older women-younger men and the new viagra. Then there was a promo for that new lesbian show.

First there was "Sex In The City" a show about, oddly enough, sex in the city. It's an overhyped show with several women only one or two of whom are attractive (Sarah Jessica Broderick not being one of them), who speak hip trendy dialogue written by someone who thinks s/he is Noah Webster defining what is "it." Sadly, it was neither "it" nor exciting. Once the naughtiness of it wore off, it because cliched and B-movie-ish, only watched by those outside of New York who believe reading GQ and watching shows like Sex In The City will give them the aura of snootynish that they believe will make them appear more cosmopolitan and Manhattanish, though it only makes them seem snooty and prickish.

No doubt this lesbian show will be highlighted because it further tries to mainstream a culture that is outside the mainstream, but very much inside the Upper West/East Side -- an area of America that tries to push itself on the rest of us like the kioske salesman annoyance at the mall selling the latest "must have" trend that was made in Tiawan five years ago and exported to the rest of the world as the newest next-best-thing only after it had sufficiently annoyed the Tiawanese.

The show will not be good, well written, or well watch, but will feature prominent in more Maureen Dowd columns because her world view revolves around a very small part of the country that is perceived by those who live there as the center of the universe.

UPDATE: Please note that, like most red blooded heterosexual males, I have nothing wrong with lesbians, particularly the good looking ones. But, the hype for this show, like most other HBO and Showtime Shows is overrated. See also "Queer As Folk," "Six Feet Under," and "Arliss" -- most of which have redeeming qualities, but not of which live up to their hype.

[END NOTE: Okay, this is my Carnival of the Vanities post. While Sean says, no doubt to enrage people enough to see what he's talking about, that I say all shows with homosexuals are overhyped, that ain't actually it. Just shows on HBO, with our without lesbians.]