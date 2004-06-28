Well, we transferred power. Good. It caught the terrorists off guard as well as the media.

While the event should be hailed as a success, it will not be thought of in that way. Why? Because half the world's media flew over to Iraq to cover it and the ensuing violence. Now there will be no formal publicized transfer so only the violence will be covered.

On the bright side, no doubt the new Iraqi goverment will feel less constrained to use coercive techniques at repressing and punishing the captured bad guys. Heh.