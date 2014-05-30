Overshadowing the Reality for 05/30/2014
Crime may be falling in the country, but mass murder seems to be increasing if only through perception and news coverage. Another young man in California decided to take lives because he was unhappy with his own. Within a day of the incident, myth had...
Crime may be falling in the country, but mass murder seems to be increasing if only through perception and news coverage. Another young man in California decided to take lives because he was unhappy with his own.
Within a day of the incident, myth had become reality. Social media announced the young man only killed women, which was not true. It morphed from the myth into some bizarre cla ...
Updated: Fri May 30, 2014