I no longer hate you. I have now purchased one.

By the way, I write this as it may be of interest to those of you who have been looking for one and can't find one.

I signed up for a tracking account at iTrakr. The site text messages you when shipment of Wii's arrive at a Wal-Mart, Gamestop, Circuit City, Best Buy, Target, or other electronics store.

I signed up in December and have only gotten a text message twice and both times was not in a position to go get a Wii. Within hours, usually, I would receive a second message that the Wii's were sold out.

Yesterday at 8:11 a.m. I received a text message that the Wal-Mart on Gray Highway had Wii's in stock. I hopped in the car immediately and drove the ten minutes over there and there were no Wii's to be found.

I went to the back of the store and there were no Wii's. So I went up to the lady at the register and said, â€œMa'am, this may be your weird question of the day, but I signed up for a service that tells me when y'all get Wii's in and it just text messaged me 10 minutes ago and said y'all had some in.â€

She said, â€œWe don't even get our truck in till 11 o'clock. Let me call back there and see if they know anything.â€

She picked up the phone, chatted for a minute, and said, â€œWhat's this service you got?â€

I told her and she said, â€œThe truck got in about 15 minutes ago and they hadn't even taken the Wii's out yet to put 'em in inventory. There's a whole flat of 'em.â€

Very, very impressive.

And I have me a Wii.

The moral of the story is that if you are one of the million or so people in the United States who reportedly want a Wii and cannot find one, use iTrakr. Now I must buy Guitar Hero.