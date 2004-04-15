Does this not look like bravery in the face of death. A hero in harms way?

An Italian hostage killed in Iraq was hailed Thursday as a hero who in his last moments told his kidnappers defiantly: "I'm going to show you how an Italian dies."

Fabrizio Quattrocchi, one of four Italian security guards abducted earlier this week, was shot to death Wednesday after Italy refused to bow to the kidnappers' demands that it withdraw its troops from Iraq.

Italian Foreign Minister Franco Frattini said a video recording of the killing showed that Quattrocchi was hooded when his kidnappers put a gun to his head.

"When the murderers were pointing a pistol at him, this man tried to take off his hood and shouted: 'Now I'm going to show you how an Italian dies'. And they killed him," Frattini said.

"He died a hero," he added.