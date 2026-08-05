First, holy moly. Tune in live today at noon, and I’ll have a great deal to say about Michigan. But this morning, let’s focus on Ohio.

Behind the scenes, as more stories started dropping about Graham Platner, Democrats worked furiously to get him out of the race.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee cut off funding. Democrats pressured progressive funders to cut off money. Democrats pressured elected endorsers to retract their endorsements.

Platner knew if he stayed in, he would lose to Susan Collins.

Last night, Congressman Max Miller went on CNN to admit he had used drugs either while serving as a Marine, while serving President Trump, while running for Congress, or while in Congress.

Max Miller served as a United States Marine from 2013 to 2019. He served in the Trump Administration from 2017 to 2021. He thereafter ran for Congress and got elected in 2023.

Miller, on CNN, responded to Jake Tapper’s question about drug use with, “The last time I had illegal drugs would have been, I don't know, several years ago.”

Several years ago? So in the Trump White House? Was that cocaine found in the Biden White House dropped by Miller and not found for a while?

Donald Trump and the GOP should force Miller from the race.

Mike Johnson, who is a good Christian man, has to be horrified by Bernie Moreno’s story that Miller would not even give his child her favorite stuffed animal. Miller held it as a hostage.

Miller’s lawyer accidentally released naked photos of Miller’s daughter. Those were part of a treasure trove of documents in a Dropbox that also showed Miller with 150mg marijuana gummies, syringes, and audio of his wife yelling at him about his sexual deviancies.

Why has Richard Hudson, the Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, not announced that the NRCC is shutting off funds to Miller?

Bring all the pressure to bear, Mr. President. And here is why.

Forcing Max Miller from the race is the right thing to do. As the President said, what is against Miller are just allegations. But those allegations come from his ex-wife, his father-in-law, and, let’s not forget, Miller’s former girlfriend, who previously accused him of being abusive.

It may be a messy divorce. But you cannot ignore the old girlfriend echoing much of what Miller’s ex-wife says. And you cannot ignore Senator Bernie Moreno giving Miller’s Democrat opponent a campaign attack ad against Miller.

Additionally, right now in Ohio, Vivek Ramaswamy, the GOP gubernatorial nominee, and Jon Husted, the incumbent Republican Senator on the ballot, are both running behind their Democratic rivals.

A suppressed Republican turnout in Max Miller’s district alone is enough to cost the GOP a House seat, a Senate seat, and a Governor’s Mansion.

Democrats cared so much about winning, they moved Heaven and earth to force Graham Platner from the Maine Senate race. Are Republicans just not that into winning?

Republicans need to force Miller out of the race because that is the right thing to do. Donald Trump, Mike Johnson, and Richard Hudson need to lead the effort. And, if they can’t bring themselves to do it because it is the morally correct position, do it because Miller’s presence in the race could cost the GOP three winnable seats.

Pick your reason why, gentlemen, and get the man out of the race immediately.

And if Miller still refuses to get out, at least you have all put distance between Miller and the GOP, which, itself, might help contain the fallout.

Also, ladies and gentlemen, this is why character still matters. See also the Texas and Georgia Senate races.