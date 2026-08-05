Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dale Brubaker's avatar
Dale Brubaker
3h

Unfortunately when republicans nominated Donald Trump 3 times for president they sent a clear message that character does not matter. What they didn’t understand is that Trump didn’t win in 2016 and 2024, democrats lost through gross incompetence. This doesn’t work in state and local races. Trump has made it clear that fealty and money matter more than character and that is why he has a great track record of his endorsements winning nominations but not winning elections. This is why the Senate which should have 57 republican senators and be safe is up for grabs. This is why the house is going to be wiped out for republicans in the fall.

Reply
Share
Southern Planter's avatar
Southern Planter
3hEdited

It would be nice to believe that character still matters, Erick. However, ever since Trump was selected as the Republican nominee in 2016, it seems to have gone out the window. The rot of corruption and moral depravity started at the top and then infected the entire party, with MAGA as its super spreader. Simply telling the most obvious of truths in Trump's Republican Party is now an offense deserving of firing or a primary challenge.

Reply
Share
3 replies
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture