The New York Times looks at Dean's use of religion in his speeches. Check out this quote:

"I'm still learning a lot about faith and the South and how important it is," Dr. Dean, the former governor of Vermont, said as he flew here, 150 miles northwest of Des Moines, Friday night on his chartered jet, predicting he would mention God more and more in the coming weeks. "It doesn't make me more religious or less religious than I was before, but it means that I'm willing to talk about it in different ways."

Oh, I got it. So, when you talk to an Episcopal church you ignore Sodom, Gamorrah, and the the books of Timothy.

When you talk in the South, you condemn gays and pedophiles. When you talk in California you take money from gays and pedophiles while championing the zen in the Bible.

Right. I believe you. Sure.

Then there is this priceless tidbit:

Touring with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Dr. Dean also visited Galilee, where Jesus preached the Sermon on the Mount. "If you know much about the Bible â€” which I do â€” to see and be in a place where Christ was and understand the intimate history of what was going on 2,000 years ago is an exceptional experience," he said.

Asked his favorite New Testament book, Dr. Dean named Job, adding: "But I don't like the way it ends." "Some would argue, you know, in some of the books of the New Testament, the ending of the Book of Job is different," he said. "I think, if I'm not mistaken, there's one book where there's a more optimistic ending, which we believe was tacked on later."

Job, the Old Testament story of a righteous man who suffers hardships as a test of his faith, ends with the Lord restoring his fortunes and the protagonist living to be "an old man, and full of days." Some scholars have posited that the original ending may have been more dour.

An hour after his comments, Dr. Dean returned to the clutch of reporters, saying he realized he had misspoken because Job is not in the New Testament.

"Many people believe that the original version of Job is the version where there is not a change, Job ends up completely destitute and ruined," he said. "It's been a long time since I looked at this, but it's believed that was added much, much later. Many people believe that the original ending was about the power of God and the power of God was almighty and all knowing and it wasn't necessary that everybody was going to be redeemed." So much for Christian humbleness. Dean, if he practiced what he preached, would not want to rub in his "superior knowledge" of the Bible -- think about how Bush talks about faith, but never shows it off. He doesn't quote the Bible and follow it up with a cite to chapter and verse.

Also, note how Dean suggests that the Bible was changed. I guess he rejects its infallible nature. In fact, that shows Dean's whole problem in the campaign. To Dean, the truth is malleable. He can shape it as he sees fit. One week he can say Bush knew about 9/11 a head of time. The next week he can deny it.

Dean forgets that we are to change for God; God is not suppose to change for us. That, at its core, is the heart of the liberal problem with faith. They want God to change to meet contemporary standards. They can't accept that they are suppose to conform to a standard they have not set. They have replaced God with themselves. We are all to conform to their political correctness and their world view. Liberals do not believe we should hold on to the Biblical, because the Biblical is passe, outmoded, sexist, and racist.

This will not fly. Bush wears his faith on his shirt sleeve. He doesn't talk as a theologian. He talks like a believer. Dean doesn't, and probably can't, do that. He talks like an academic theologian. He wants you to know he knows the stories, but the stories don't control who he is. He assumes everyone else can be like that, so he says things like Southerners should vote on "God, Guns, and Gays."

Dean doesn't realize that Christians don't vote on God. Christians vote with their hearts and minds, which just so happen to be Christ centered. Christians don't know the stories and act with a world view. They learn from the stories and conform, as best they can in a sin filled body, to what God desires.