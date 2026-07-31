Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
9h

Erick, enjoy. Better to support your quest than to buy a trump watch or coin or whatever comes next.

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
10h

I would be thinking about staying right there.

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