I’m not writing this morning. Relax! I’ll be back Monday.

This one is superficial.

Do you or anyone know you like golf? If you use my referral link and join The Golfer’s Journal, I get free golf balls.

It is the best magazine for golf. It is quarterly. I read it cover to cover. And you join the Broken Tee Society, which gives you access to unique gear and golf experiences, including exclusive access to some of the best golf courses in the country. And you might see me at one of the events.

I only promote this because I’m #4 in referrals, and if I get to be #1, then I win new golf clubs. So this is totally self-serving. Join now.

What is not self-serving, but still awesome, is Van Allen Golf. I have one of their putters. If you go to vanallengolf.com and buy anything, use code ERICK at check out for 15% off at check out.

I was skeptical of high-end putters. Then I got one. I love it. I have the bronze insert, and the weight and balance are perfect. If you or someone you know loves golf, they need to know about Van Allen Golf. Started by some friends of mine, they’re going to be a big brand one day. For now, they are bespoke and awesome and you can get one of their putters and improve your game.

Now, I’m going back to vacation.

Here’s my view from the porch yesterday.