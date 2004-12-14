I am increasingly skeptical of intellectual property law. It seems like more and more companies are using patent laws to drive competitors out of business based on shoddy patents.

People are patenting ideas that are loose and vague. Then when someone through their own means comes up with a better interpretation of the idea, Mr. Vague files suit.

I don't know if that's the case here, but I think this will finally get Congress talking about intellectual property laws. Afterall, Congressmen these days can't survive without their precious Blackberries.