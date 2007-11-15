I suspect that whatshisname would not have done this.

U.S. Rep. Paul Broun, R-Athens, introduced a bill Wednesday that essentially would ban abortion.

The "Sanctity of Human Life Act" declares that human life begins when an egg is fertilized and offers 14th Amendment protections, including the right to life, to unborn embryos and fetuses.

"The right to life is our most important fundamental right, and it should be defended vigorously and absolutely," Broun said in a statement.

The bill is an attempt to legislatively overturn Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court ruling that permits abortion, and would make obtaining an abortion "illegal or incredibly difficult," Broun's spokesman John Kennedy said.What was the guy's name that ran against Broun? The guy the Dems over in Athens are trying to remember today so they can claim they voted for him?